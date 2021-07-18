Giroud joins Milan from Chelsea

Adv.

Rome, July 17 (IANS) Olivier Giroud has completed his move from Chelsea to AC Milan, the Italian Serie A giants confirmed on Saturday. The French hitman will wear NO. 9 jersey next season,it said.

Having spent his youth career with Grenoble, Giroud made his transfer to Arsenal in the summer of 2012, before a move to Chelsea in January 2018.

At Stamford Bridge, Giroud contributed 39 goals in 119 appearances, winning one Champions League, one Europa League and one FA Cup, reports Xinhua.

In the national side, Giroud made his debut with the France senior squad in November 2011, scoring 46 goals in 110 appearances and winning the World Cup in 2018.

The Rossoneri has been linked with the 34-year-old, and the striker is likely to play second fiddle to talisman Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

According to the Italian media, the transfer just cost Milan one million euros plus performance-related bonuses.

Milan finished second in Serie A last season, earning a Champions League spot for the next season.

–IANS

bsk