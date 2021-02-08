Goa pull it back late again for thrilling 3-3 draw against Mumbai

ADVERTISEMENT

Goa, Feb 8 (IANS) Another stoppage-time goal by Ishan Pandita helped FC Goa pull the match back in the final minutes and hold Mumbai City FC to a thrilling 3-3 draw in the Indian Super League (ISL) at the GMC Stadium, Bambolim, on Monday. Goa are now unbeaten in nine games.

The Islanders took the lead through Hugo Boumous (20 minute) and Adam Le Fondre (26min) but goals from Glan Martins (45min) and Igor Angulo (51min) made it all square. But just when it looked like the match was heading for a draw, Rowllin Borges struck late (90min) to put Mumbai ahead only to see his effort cancelled out by Pandita in the final minutes of the game.

Goa dominated the match in terms of possession and passing but Mumbai’s defence stood tall while denying the Gaurs. Despite only completing half as many passes as their opponents, Mumbai still managed to walk into the breather with a one-goal cushion. Sergio Lobera’s team relied on counters and had more shots on target. They had four on target and they converted two.

Boumous was full of life against his former team and fired an early warning when he raced past Adil Khan on the right, and attempted to cut the ball back. But Dheeraj Singh got a firm hand on the ball.

But the Frenchman put his team ahead, scoring from a quick counter in the 20th minute. Goa were on the attack but Edu Bedia lost the ball to Raynier Fernandes. After the ball fell to Le Fondre, the Englishman released Boumous into acres of space. Boumous took the ball around Dheeraj to score into an empty net.

Le Fondre doubled Mumbai’s tally courtesy poor defending from Goa. Bipin Singh sent in a curling corner at the far post where Hernan Santana headed towards goal. But an alert Dheeraj managed to keep it out only to see the rebound headed into goal by Le Fondre for his ninth goal of the season.

Glan scored a stunner to reduce the deficit before the break. Jorge Ortiz played a pass to Glan at the halfway line and the new signing, who was making his first start for Goa, fired a thunderbolt which crashed into the Mumbai net.

Goa came out stronger in the second session and restored parity soon. Alberto Noguera whipped in a cross from the left to find Angulo, who managed to time his run perfectly to beat the offside trap and score.

After missing a couple of sitters, Borges finally scored in the 90th minute when he guided in Ahmed Jahouh’s free-kick from the left. But there was still time left for another goal. Goa scored a stoppage-time leveler through Pandita who headed in Bedia’s cross.

–IANS

qma/