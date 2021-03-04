ADVERTISEMENT
World Sports

Goa take on league winners Mumbai City (Match Preview 111)

By Glamsham Bureau
ADVERTISEMENT

Margao (Goa), March 4 (IANS) FC Goa face League Winners’ Shield holders Mumbai City FC in the first leg of their Indian Super League (ISL) semi-final match at the Fatorda Stadium on Friday. This is the sixth time that Goa will be starting a campaign in the playoffs of the ISL.

Having qualified for the playoffs for the fourth-straight time, Goa will be confident of achieving their dream this time around. One of the most entertaining teams in the league, Goa — along with NorthEast United — are only behind Mumbai on goals scored.

Goa have form backing them, too, having been unbeaten in 13 games — a feat no other side has managed in the history of the league.

ADVERTISEMENT

“If we enjoy the game, we will have success. Sometimes there is pressure because everybody wants to win but for me, it’s important our players want to play [our way]. I am scared when my team is not playing football [our way] because it’s difficult to help the team. But all our players want to participate and stick to our style,” said coach Juan Ferrando.

Goa will have their task cut out with Ivan Gonzalez and Alberto Noguera missing out due to suspensions. While Goa top the charts for possession (58 per cent), Mumbai (57 per cent) are not too far behind. Dominating possession has worked for Mumbai, who have netted a whopping 35 goals.

During the last meeting between the two sides, Ferrando had said that the pressure was on Mumbai to win the League Winners Shield. And having achieved that goal, Mumbai head coach Sergio Lobera will aim to prove a lot more to his former employers.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I love when others speak about Mumbai City as a favourite team since they are thinking we are better than them. It’s good for us. I love this pressure but we need to prove ourselves on the pitch,” said Lobera.

Mumbai will be without Amey Ranawade (suspended) while Hugo Boumous returns after a four-match ban.

–IANS

ADVERTISEMENT

rkm/qma

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleI-League: Mohammedan SC face TRAU in 2nd game of 2nd phase
Next articleI-League: Gokulam face high-flying Punjab
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

I-League: NEROCA begin quest for survival against Indian Arrows

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Kalyani, March 5 (IANS) Tenth-placed North Eastern Re-Organising Cultural Association Football Club (NEROCA) will start their quest to survive the drop in this...
Read more
Sports

Bhutia's football school starts talent hunt in Delhi-NCR

Glamsham Bureau - 0
New Delhi, March 5 (IANS) BBFS Residential Academy, a flagship initiative of Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools (BBFS), announced that it will be conducting trials...
Read more
Sports

Brazilian states face calls to stop football

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Rio de Janeiro, March 5 (IANS) Three Brazilian states suspended their local professional football competitions on Thursday amid surging coronavirus infections.The governments of...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021