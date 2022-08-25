Goalkeeper Trapp won't go to Man United, stays in Frankfurt

Berlin, Aug 25 (IANS) Germany goalkeeper Kevin Trapp has said he will not move to Manchester United and stay at Eintracht Frankfurt.

“I informed both clubs yesterday that I have decided in Eintracht’s favour. I have experienced sensational things here in Frankfurt and we have made history together,” Trapp told Thursday’s Bild paper.

“The start into the season was a bit bumpy but I have full faith in us.” Trapp, 32, played for Frankfurt 2012-2015 and returned in 2018 after three years at Paris Saint-Germain, with his current contract until 2024. Frankfurt sensationally won the Europa League last season which also gave them entry into this season’s Champions League, reports DPA.

Trapp confirmed an offer from United which he reportedly was about to accept. He said everyone should understand “that I am dealing with such an offer and thinking about it” because United are “a world famous club.”

Britain’s Daily Telegraph meanwhile said that United had not been willing to pay the €25 million ($24.9 million) Frankfurt wanted for Trapp, and were now aiming to get Slovakia goalkeeper Martin Dubravka from Newcastle United.

IANS

