Godoy Cruz striker Santiago Garcia dies aged 30

Buenos Aires, Feb 7 (IANS) Godoy Cruz will observe two days of mourning after the death of Uruguayan striker Santiago Garcia, the Argentine top flight club has announced.

Garcia was found dead in his home in the western city of Mendoza and the circumstances are not believed to be suspicious, according to local media reports. He was 30, writes Xinhua news agency.

“You were a hero, you were a goalscorer, you were a friend and family, you were everything a person wants to be with a ball. Now, you’re going to be eternal and infinite for all of us,” Godoy Cruz said on Twitter.

The club said it would be closed from late Saturday until Monday. The local women’s league match between the Godoy Cruz A and B teams, which had been scheduled for Sunday, was suspended.

Garcia, who was nicknamed Morro, began his career at Uruguayan giants Nacional in 2008 and also had spells at Brazil’s Athletico Paranaense, Turkey’s Kasimpasa and Uruguay’s River Plate before joining Godoy Cruz in 2016. He scored 49 goals in 115 matches for the Argentine club.

–IANS

aak/