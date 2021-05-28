Gokulam extend Afghan midfielder Mukhammad's contract

Adv.

Kozhikode, May 28 (IANS) Gokulam Kerala FC have extended the contract of their midfielder from Afghanistan, Sharif Mukhammad, for the upcoming I-League season, the club announced on Friday.

“I am glad to renew the contract with Gokulam Kerala FC. Last year it was a memorable experience for me to be with the Malabarians. We want to win more titles in the upcoming year and I hope we will have another superb season ahead,” said Mukhammad, 31.

Gokulam Kerala FC head coach Vincenzo Alberto Annese said: “I am so happy to have Sharif for the next season also. He is a top-quality player in our league. He is a strong midfielder with experience in playing in Asia Cup. He is a leader in midfield and he can balance very nicely between attacking and defensive phases. Sharif is also a good freekick taker.”

Mukhammad played a pivotal role in his team clinching its maiden I-League title last season. The defensive midfielder scored four goals in the 14 matches. He was also the anchor in Italian coach Vincenzo Alberto Annese’s attacking style with a whopping 799 passes, said the club in a statement.

