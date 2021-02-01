ADVERTISEMENT
World Sports

Golui, Das complete move to East Bengal from Mumbai City (Lead)

By IANS
New Delhi, Feb 1 (IANS) Defender Sarthak Golui and midfielder Sourav Das have completed their moves to East Bengal from Mumbai City, the Indian Super League clubs said on Monday.

Golui, 23, was among the best defenders for Mumbai in the 2019-20 season with 113 clearances and 46 tackles and scored once. He has also made three appearances for the Indian national team.

Das, meanwhile, made seven appearances for the club last season. He was also an integral part of the Mohun Bagan side that won the 2018-19 Calcutta Football League and made 11 appearances for the club in the I-League.

“I am very excited to join SC East Bengal. Being from West Bengal, it is always a dream to don the red and gold colours. I can’t wait to take the field for SC East Bengal and give my best,” said Golui.

“It is a club with a lot of legacy and I am eager to put my best foot forward. I am really looking forward to working under the guidance of (East Bengal coach) Robbie Fowler and the entire coaching staff,” said Das.

Fowler said that the two players will help take East Bengal to “a new level”.

“They are both great players. We have probably seen both for a while. Both are good players who can potentially take us to a new level,” said Fowler.

–IANS

