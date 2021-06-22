Gomez sends Argentina into Copa America quarterfinals

Adv.

Brasilia, June 22 (IANS) Sevilla playmaker Alejandro Gomez struck a first-half goal as Argentina secured a berth in the Copa America quarterfinals with a 1-0 win over Paraguay here.

Gomez gave his side the lead in the 10th minute on Monday by delicately chipping a shot over goalkeeper Antony Silva after Angel Di Maria’s defence-splitting through ball, reports Xinhua.

Paraguay appeared to gift Argentina their second goal in first-half stoppage time when Gomez’s cross from the left flank rebounded into the net off Junior Alonso. However, the goal was ruled out for an offside in the build-up.

Adv.

Paraguay dominated possession in the second half but created few scoring chances as Argentina moved two points clear of second-placed Chile at the top of Group A.

Lionel Scaloni’s side, who have not lost in their past 16 outings, will have a week off before meeting Bolivia in their final group match in Cuiaba. Paraguay, third in the group with three points from two matches, will play Chile and Uruguay in the next seven days.

–IANS

Adv.

akm/dpb