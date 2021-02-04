ADVERTISEMENT
Govt grants Rs 2.5 lakh to wrestler Sunny Jadhav for training

By IANS
New Delhi, Feb 4 (IANS) The union sports ministry has provided a financial assistance of Rs 2.5 lakh to Madhya Pradesh-based wrestler Sunny Jadhav who had been forced to do manual labour, including cleaning others’ vehicles, to continue with training and make his ends meet.

However, despite the hard work, Jadhav could not afford the expenses for his diet and had to take loans from others to continue with his training. Sunny’s father died in 2017 due to a brain haemorrhage post which his financial condition worsened.

The financial grant has been given to the wrestler from the Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya National Welfare Fund for Sportspersons’ (PDUNWFS), Sports Authority of India (SAI) said in a statement.

Jadhav won silver medals at the Under 23 Junior National Wrestling Championships 2018 held in Chittorgarh, Rajasthan, and the Khelo India University Games 2020 held in Bhubaneswar, in the 60kg Greco-Roman event.

In the Deendayal Upadhyaya Fund, financial assistance up to Rs 2.5 lakh is given to sportspersons for training, procurement of equipments and participation in national and international sports events.

Financial assistance is also given to the parents of sportspersons who are living in dire conditions. Sportspersons belonging to those sports disciplines whose federations are either de-recognised or whose recognition has been suspended by the government are also eligible for financial assistance under the fund.

–IANS

aak/

