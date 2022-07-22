Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel unveils National Games logo

Gandhinagar, July 22 (IANS) Gujarat chief minister Bhupendra Patel on Friday launched the logo of the 36th National games along with the signing of memorandum of understanding (MoU) between Indian Olympic Association, Gujarat Government and Gujarat Olympic Association.

CM Patel said that this MoU will work as a foundation stone to carry out the grand planning of the National Games.

“By running a campaign like Fit India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has created a bond between sports and fitness in the country. Sporting culture, sporting community and discipline are developing in India,” he said.

Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s Statue of Unity and the Gir’s Asiatic lion can be seen in the logo of the National Games. The Games, covering 6 cities- Gandhinagar, Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara, Rajkot and Bhavnagar, will take place from September 27 to October 10 in Gujarat.

Sports minister Gujarat, Harsh Sanghvi, IOA acting president Anil Khanaa, secretary general Rajeev Mehta and Gujarat Olympic Association president Devendra Singh Solanki were also present at the event.

–IANS

