Gurindervir shatters 100m meet record in Inter-State Athletics

Patiala, June 26 (IANS) Punjab’s Gurindervir Singh won the men’s 100 metres dash with a meet record of 10.27 seconds at the National Inter-State Athletics Championships here on Saturday.

S Dhanalakshmi of Tamil Nadu won the women’s 100m crown with a time of 11.52 seconds.

The 20-year-old Gurindervir rocketed off the blocks and continued to sprint away from his rivals to break the tape in 10.27 secs, which was better than the previous meet record of 10.32 secs set by Krishna Kumar Rane in 2014 in Lucknow.

Lovepreet Singh of Punjab was second with a time of 10.47 secs while Amiya Kumar Mallick of Odisha was third with a time of 10.49 secs. Mallick holds the national record of 10.26 secs.

In the women’s 100m dash, S Dhanalakshmi powered her way to victory with a time of 11.52 secs, while pre-race favourite Dutee Chand finished fourth. She had pulled her quadriceps muscles in the morning session in the heats and couldn’t push hard in the final.

Amasha de Silva of Sri Lanka was second with a time of 11.59 secs while Archana Suseendran of Tamil Nadu was third with a time of 11.60 secs.

Assam’s upcoming sprinter Hima Das pulled out of the race due to a hamstring injury she sustained in the 100m heats in the morning session.

Tejaswin Shankar, the national record holder in the men’s high jump, cleared 2.20m to win the high jump title.

Uttar Pradesh’s 19-year-old Usaid Khan won the gruelling decathlon with 6893 points.

The results (all finals)

Men

100m: 1. Gurindervir Singh (Punjab) 10.27 seconds, 2. Lovepreet Singh (Punjab) 10.47 secs; 3. Amiya Kumar Mallick (Odisha) 10.49 secs.

400m Hurdles: 1. MP Jabir (Kerala) 49.78 seconds; 2. K Sathish (Tamil Nadu) 51.90; 3. Pravin Kumar (Tamil Nadu) 52.77.

High Jump: 1. Tejaswin Shankar (Delhi) 2.20m; 2. Geo Jos (Kerala) 2.15m; 3. T Aromal (Kerala) 2.15m.

Hammer Throw: 1. Damneet Singh (Punjab) 62.03m; 2. Niraj Kumar (Rajasthan) 60.28m; 3. Ravi (Haryana) 57.92m.

Decathlon: 1. Usaid Khan (Uttar Pradesh) 6893 points (100m: 11.21 secs; LJ: 6.70m; SP: 11.68m; HJ: 1.77m; 400m: 50.32 secs; 110mH: 15.54 secs; DT: 34.63m; PV: 4.40m; JT: 53.03m; 1500m: 4:46.33 secs; 2. S Gokul (Kerala) 6680 points; 3. Gurlal Singh (Punjab) 6428 points.

Women

100m: 1. S Dhanalakshmi (Tamil Nadu) 11.52 seconds; 2. Amasha de Silva (Sri Lanka) 11.59 secs; 3. Archana Suseendran (Tamil Nadu) 11.60 secs.

400m Hurdles: 1. VK Salini (Kerala) 1:01.63 secs; 2. Khushdeep Kaur (Punjab) 1:04.52 secs; 3. Nirmal Punia (Haryana) 1:05.68 secs

Long Jump: 1. Shaili Singh (Uttar Pradesh) 6.48m; 2. A Sherin (Tamil Nadu) 6.26; 3. Renu (Haryana) 6.17.

Shot put: 1. Manpreet Kaur (Punjab) 16.95m; 2. Srishti Vig (Delhi) 15.96m; 3. Kiran Baliyan (Uttar Pradesh) 15.75m.

–IANS

nns/kh