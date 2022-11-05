scorecardresearch
Gurleen bags double title at Sat Sports AITA CS7 title; Navin claims boys' singles crown

By Glamsham Bureau

Bengaluru, Nov 5 (IANS) Gurleen Kaur bagged a golden double in the Sat Sports Open AITA Championship Series 7 (CS7) U-14 championship while Navin Sundram won the boys’ singles title at the Sat Sports Academy here on Saturday.

The 14-year-old Gurleen came back from a set down to beat Deepshikha V. 3-6, 6-2, 6-2 to win the singles title and later joined hands with Geethika Gaddham to bag the doubles crown.

Meanwhile, Navin Sundaram won the boys’ singles title after brushing aside the challenge of Shreyanth M 6-1, 6-0 in the final.

In the boys’ doubles, Shreyanth M. and Tarun H. won the title beating Siva Sampreeth and N. Mohit Reddy in the final.

Results (all finals)

Boys’ singles: Navin Sundaram bt Shreyanth M. 6-1, 6-0.

Boys’ doubles: Shreyanth M./Tarun H bt N. Mohit Reddy & Siva Sampreeth 6-2, 6-3.

Girls’ singles: Gurleen Kaur bt Deepshikha V 3-6, 6-2, 6-2

Girls’ doubles: Gurleen Kaur/Geethika Gaddham bt Riya Pudiyokkda/Yahana Arora 6-2, 3-6, 10-6.

