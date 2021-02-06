ADVERTISEMENT
World Sports

Hailu's world under-20 indoor 1,500m record ratified

By IANS
ADVERTISEMENT

Monaco, Feb 6 (IANS) Lemlem Hailu’s world under-20 indoor 1,500m record of 4:01.57 seconds, set last year, has been ratified, World Athletics announced on Saturday.

The Ethiopian middle-distance runner clocked her record-breaking time at the World Athletics Indoor Tour meeting in Lievin on February 19 last year, setting her fourth personal best within three weeks.

The race was won by her compatriot, world bronze medallist Gudaf Tsegay, but Hailu put up a good fight.

ADVERTISEMENT

They were paced through 800m just inside 2:06 secs. The final pacemaker stepped aside with 400m to go and, with 2:55 secs on the clock, Tsegay took the lead. Hailu, however, responded 15 seconds later and hit the front, still looking comfortable with the pace while Tsegay was starting to grimace.

But with just half a lap left, Tsegay kicked again and regained the lead, eventually crossing the line in 4:00.60 secs with Hailu following less than a second later in 4:01.57 secs.

Hailu’s time was an improvement on her own world under-20 indoor record of 4:01.79 secs that she had set in Torun on February 8 last year. She had set personal best in both of her races before that, too: 4:08.32 secs in Karlsruhe and 4:05.08 secs in Ostrava. Hailu, the 2017 world under-18 champion, now sits at 18th on the senior world indoor all-time list.

ADVERTISEMENT

–IANS

qma/

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleTo break Chhetri's records is my motivation: Forward Rahul KP
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

91 athletes found overage on eve of National Junior Athletics

IANS - 0
By Navneet SinghNew Delhi, Feb 5 (IANS) As many as 91 athletes were found overage during medical screening on the...
Read more
Sports

1,637 athletes to compete in National Junior Athletics (Preview)

IANS - 0
Guwahati, Feb 5 (IANS) As many as 1,637 boys and girls are set to compete at the 36th National Junior Athletics Championships beginning...
Read more
Sports

Dutee Chand's bid to prepare to qualify for Olympic gets minor jolt

IANS - 0
By Navneet SinghNew Delhi, Feb 5 (IANS) Double Asian Games silver medallist sprinter Dutee Chand suffered a minor jolt in her quest to...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

To break Chhetri's records is my motivation: Forward Rahul KP

IANS - 0
New Delhi, Feb 6 (IANS) Kerala Blasters striker Rahul KP, who has been making heads turn with his performances in the ongoing Indian...

1st Test: Root's 218 propels England to 555/8 on Day 2

1st Test: Root, Stokes take England to 355/3 at lunch on...

Bruce Taylor, who got a ton & 5 wickets on debut...

India waste two reviews early as England pile on agony

Quinton de Kock fails again as SA struggle to 192/8 in...

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021