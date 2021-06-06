Hamilton suggests boxing ring to settle Mercedes-Red Bull row

Adv.

Baku, June 6 (IANS) Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton and his Red Bull rival Max Verstappen would like to see team bosses Toto Wolff and Christian Horner don boxing gloves to settle their differences.

Hamilton and Verstappen are engaged in a title tussle in Formula One but have so far maintained pleasantries off the track in front of the media.

The same cannot be said for Mercedes chief Wolff and Red Bull counterpart Horner, reports dpa news agency.

When Horner this week suggested his opposite number “keep (his) mouth shut” as the Silver Arrows struggled in practice at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Wolff fired back that the Red Bull boss was “a bit of a windbag who wants to be on camera”.

For Hamilton, who qualified in second, and Verstappen, in third, for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix scheduled later on Sunday, the row was the source of some amusement in Baku on Saturday.

“We should get them in a ring,” Hamilton offered.

Verstappen added: “Yeah, but I think the weight division is a bit of a problem. In the height, the reach…I mean I’m all for a ring anyway, even in Formula One — instead of penalties.”

Pressed for further comment, Verstappen said: “It’s Formula One. There are a lot of stakes involved so everyone wants to win, everyone is competitive. I guess it’s just a natural thing and it’s good for people to read, right? A bit of fire behind it.”

Hamilton said: “Naturally, they’re the two top leaders of the teams and they’ve both contributed hugely to the success of both teams.

“(They are) great leaders and of course they’re head-to-head because we are head-to-head in this tight battle. We generally just like to do our talking on the track, so we’re just keeping our heads down.”

–IANS

