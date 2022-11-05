scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
WorldSports

'Happy Birthday King Kohli': Uthappa, Pujara and others wish Virat on social media

By Glamsham Bureau

New Delhi, Nov 5 (IANS) Indian cricketer Virat Kohli celebrates his 34th birthday on Saturday. The Indian cricketer is one of the greatest batters of all time. He is currently with the Indian team in Australia to take part in the ongoing ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. Cricketers like Robin Uthappa, Cheteshwar Pujara, Umesh Yadav took to social media to wish the cricketer on the occasion.

Robin Uthappa shared a picture and posted on Koo App. He wrote, “A very very happy birthday to you my brother #Viratkohli Sending lots of love and blessings your way! Keep shining champ!!”

Cricketer Cheteshwar Pujara posted a picture on Koo with King Kohli and captioned it, “Wish you a very happy birthday #Viratkohli Have a year full of success and happiness. Keep smiling!”

Indian pacer Umesh Yadav posted, “Happy birthday Virat May god bless you”.

Cricketer Shubhman Gill wrote, “Happy birthday to one of the greatest. Wishing you good health, happiness & lot of success in the years ahead, Virat bhai @viratkohli.”

A plethora of fans, friends from the sports industry and cricket team sent birthday wishes to the star India batter.

–IANS

cs/akm

Previous article
T20 World Cup: Don't think players innately have to necessarily believe in matchups, says Ashwin
Next article
Manya Narang, Salim-Sulaiman to perform at Bollywood Musical festival at FIFA World Cup 2022
CELEBRITY GALLERY

Karan Kundrra

Tejasswi Prakash Wayangankar

Nora Fatehi

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

- Advertisment -

Related Posts

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US