ADVERTISEMENT
World Sports

Happy the crowd witnessed some good cricket today: Rohit

By IANS
ADVERTISEMENT

Chennai, Feb 13 (IANS) Rohit Sharma said that having crowds at the M. A. Chidambaram stadium during India’s second Test against England was “great fun”. The stadium is allowed to be filled up to 50 per cent of its capacity in what is the first cricket match to be played in front of crowds in India since January 2020.

“It was great fun to have them at the ground. I mean it is something that livens up the whole atmosphere at the ground. [In] the first game, where there was no one at the ground, I would say the intensity was slightly low from both the teams. Then you had people coming to the ground and cheering,” said Rohit at the end of the day’s play.

“It has been a long time since they came and watched a game in India. And I am happy they witnessed some good cricket today. I am sure they are going to enjoy the next four days as well. It was good to have them,” he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

England spinner Jack Leach said that he is happy about the protocols that have been put in place for the crowd, including the fact that the ball was sanitized whenever it went to the stands.

“It was very special to have fans back. It has been a while for both teams. That was very good, happy with protocols despite the crowd. Going back to hotel is also very safe,” he said.

–IANS

ADVERTISEMENT

rkm/bg

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleArmaan Malik expresses gratitude to RJs on World Radio Day
Next articleSoha overcomes top seed to win AITA Women's C'ship title
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

Makes it look so simple: Former cricketers laud Rohit Sharma

IANS - 0
Chennai, Feb 13 (IANS) India opener Rohit Sharma, who scored his seventh Test century to lead India's charge in the second Test against...
Read more
Sports

Rohit Sharma falls for 161 after helping India recover (Tea, lead)

IANS - 0
Chennai, Feb 13 (IANS) A counter-attacking 161 (off 231 balls) by Rohit Sharma and his 162-run partnership with Ajinkya Rahane (67) helped India...
Read more
Sports

IPL auction: Dilip Doshi's son oldest at 42, Afghan Noor, 16, youngest

IANS - 0
New Delhi, Feb 13 (IANS) At the age of 42, Nayan Doshi, son of former India left-arm spinner Dilip Doshi, is...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Sandeep, Rahul, Priyanka qualify for World Athletics 2022

IANS - 0
New Delhi, Feb 13 (IANS) Race walkers Sandeep Kumar, Rahul Kumar and Priyanka Goswami are the first Indian athletes to qualify for...

Soha overcomes top seed to win AITA Women's C'ship title

Makes it look so simple: Former cricketers laud Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma falls for 161 after helping India recover (Tea, lead)

IPL auction: Dilip Doshi's son oldest at 42, Afghan Noor, 16,...

I-League: Clinical Gokulam Kerala beat TRAU 3-1

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021