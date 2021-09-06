Happy with the players' attitude in 2-1 win over Nepal: Stimac

- Advertisement -

New Delhi, Sep 6 (IANS) Indian football team head coach Igor Stimac has said that he is happy with the players’ attitude and “their willingness to go and win the game” after his side defeated hosts Nepal 2-1 in the second ‘friendly’ at the Dashrath Stadium in Kathmandu on Sunday evening.

The Sunil Chhetri-led side had played a 1-1 draw in the opening match on September 2.

“I think it was a good game of football that all the fans could enjoy. This second game was much better than the previous one. We need to congratulate the players on their attitude and their willingness to go and win the game. I especially need to appreciate my players because they were much more patient, waiting for the first goal, to open up the Nepali defence, and as you know, when that happens, everything is much easier,” said Stimac.

Stimac added that India had emerged the better of the two sides over the course of the two international friendlies.

“After we scored the first goal, we started rising with confidence and playing as we need to play. I think overall India were the better of the two sides over the two games, and deservedly are going forward with a win.”

The Croat also showered praise on the Nepal national team, saying, “Nepal played well, they improved a lot. I can see how much it means to the team when it has two months of preparation. But I think India still has a lot to prove and many points to improve on.”

–IANS

akm/