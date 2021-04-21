Hard to come in and adapt quickly: Rahul

Adv.

Chennai, April 21 (IANS) Punjab Kings (PBKS) skipper KL Rahul said his team fell short by 10-15 runs on a difficult MA Chidambaram pitch against SunRisers Hyderabad in an Indian Premier League match on Wednesday.

PBKS were bowled out for 120 in 19.4 overs and although SRH chased down the target losing just one wicket, they could do so only in 18.4 overs.

“Tried to get used to the conditions as quickly as we can. We were 10-15 short on this pitch. A few batsmen got set and couldn’t get those 30s-40s that could get us through,” said the PBKS captain after the match.

Adv.

Rahul said adjusting to Chennai’s wicket after having played their previous games in Mumbai was difficult.

“It was tough to adapt but we knew, having watched the games, what to expect. Bowlers tried very hard, but it’s very hard coming into these conditions and adapting quickly,” he added.

“Hopefully we learn from this mistake, we have a game in a few days, hopefully we come and win…. Every game from now is important for us and we’ve always been in that situation, where we get in a place where we have to win every game,” Rahul said.

Adv.

PBKS are lying at the bottom of the table after their humiliating loss.

–IANS

kh/