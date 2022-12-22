Hardik Pandya likely to get India white-ball captaincy in near future; reports

New Delhi, Dec 22 (IANS) The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is mulling handing over the responsibility of India’s white-ball teams to all-rounder Hardik Pandya, reports said.

BCCI top brass has discussed the plan with Pandya and the Gujarat Titans captain has sought some time to respond, stated a report in indiatoday.in.

“A decisive call will only be taken after consultation with the new senior selection committee after it is formed. The BCCI has this plan and has discussed it with him. The all-rounder has asked for some days to respond. Let’s see what he thinks of it. No decision has been taken regards with this but yes the officials (BCCI) are in the thought process to give him the captaincy of white-ball cricket. Let’s see how things go further,” it said.

Rohit Sharma led India at the T20 World Cup, a year after the Virat Kohli-led side crashed out in the Super 12 stage. India managed to go past the Super 12 stage in Australia but they were hammered by England in a one-sided semi-final.

–IANS

