Harris suspended, to miss Victoria's next Marsh Cup match

By Glamsham Bureau
Sydney, March 9 (IANS) Batsman Marcus Harris is set to miss Victoria’s Marsh Cup match against Tasmania on Wednesday after receiving a one-match suspension from Cricket Australia. Harris was charged with abuse of equipment during Victoria’s Sheffield Shield match against Tasmania on March 5.

“Victoria player Marcus Harris has been suspended for one match after accepting a charge for abuse of equipment during his side’s Marsh Sheffield Shield match against Tasmania on March 5,” said Cricket Australia in its statement.

“Harris was found guilty of a Level 1 offence under the Cricket Australia Code of Conduct and accepted a penalty of one suspension point and 50 per cent of his match fee. The offence was Harris’ second in an 18-month period,” it further said.

–IANS

rkm/in

