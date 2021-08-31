HomeWorldSports

Haryana announces Rs 6 cr for Antil, Rs 4 cr for Kathuniya

By Glamsham Bureau
Haryana announces Rs 6 cr for Antil, Rs 4 cr for Kathuniya
- Advertisement -

Chandigarh, Aug 30 (IANS) Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday announced Rs 6 crore for Sumit Antil for winning gold and setting a world record in javelin throw at the Tokyo Paralympics and Rs 4 crore for Yogesh Kathuniya for winning silver in discus throw.

The state government will also give government jobs to them, an official statement said.

- Advertisement -

The Chief Minister said that Antil has won the hearts of the people of Haryana as well as the entire nation by winning a gold medal with a world record in javelin throw at the Tokyo Paralympics.

Khattar also praised Kathuniya for bringing laurels to Haryana and the country.

- Advertisement -

–IANS

vg/arm

- Advertisement -
Previous articleParanjpe was a motivator, never intimidated by big names: Manjrekar (Obit)
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

OTT REVIEWS

WORLD NEWS

SOCIAL COUNTER

1,066,263FansLike
43,047FollowersFollow
6,129FollowersFollow
57,414FollowersFollow

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology.

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv