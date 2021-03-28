Haryana are junior Greco Roman wrestling champions

ADVERTISEMENT

Chandigarh, March 27 (IANS) Haryana state emerged champions in the junior Greco Roman category of the National Wrestling Championship on Saturday. Of the eight gold medals at stake, Haryana won five to win the overall team title by securing 225 points.

Delhi team finished second with 150 points while Uttar Pradesh (UP) was declared third with 128 points.

Besides winning the team title, wrestlers from Haryana (Har) also won three silver and five bronze medals. The Services Sports Control Board (SSCB) team won two gold while Punjab (Pun) got one. Earlier, Haryana team had won the sub-junior (cadet) freestyle trophy on Friday.

Results (Greco Roman):

60 Kg: Parvesh (Delhi), Saurabh (Uttar Pradesh), Udit Patel (Madhya Pradesh), Ravinder (Haryana).

67 Kg: Deepak (SSCB). Deepak (Del), Saurbh (Har), Sagar (Har).

72 Kg: Vikas (Har), Akshay (Har),Suraj Kumar (UP), Karan (Del).

77 Kg: Sachin (Har), Ravi Kumar (Del), Deepak (SSCB), Amrinder Singh (Pun).

82 Kg: Rohit Dahiya (Har), Ravi Malik (SSCB), Dhaneshwar (Pun) Ankit (Har).

87 Kg: Sonu (Har), Manoj Kumar (Har), Bijender (Del), Surjeet Singh (UP).

97 Kg: Narinder Cheema (Pun), Nitesh (Har), Rahul (Del), Anshu (Chd).

130 Kg: Nitesh (Har), Linkam Singh (UP), Deepak (Rajastjan), Parvesh (Har).

—IANS

nns/qma