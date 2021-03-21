ADVERTISEMENT
Haryana champions in sub-junior, junior national wrestling

By Glamsham Bureau
New Delhi, March 21 (IANS) Haryana were runaway winners in both the junior and sub-junior (cadet) women’s group of the National Wrestling Championships that concluded in Karnataka’s Bellary on Sunday.

With 250 points, Haryana won the junior women’s trophy. The team also displayed depth in the cadet (sub-junior) group, having collected 240 points to win the second trophy of the competition.

In the junior category, Uttar Pradesh won the team silver with 112 points while Maharashtra won the bronze with 108 points. In the sub-junior (cadet) category, Delhi with 143 points received silver while Maharashtra with 130 points won bronze.

Haryana players were unstoppable on Sunday, the final day of the competition. Usha and Sita won gold and silver in the 55kg junior group. Vishranti of Maharashtra and Bhavika Patel of Gujarat won the bronze.

Haryana’s Priyanka Singh won gold in the 62kg while Shrushti of Maharashtra got the silver. Sonika Hooda of Haryana and Pooja Gurjar of Rajasthan settled with bronze medals.

In the 65kg, Bhateri of Haryana defeated Gauri of Maharashtra to win gold. Rekha Jaat of Madhya Pradesh and Sumit Kumari of Haryana got bronze.

Haryana’s sub-junior team won two gold medals on Sunday. Jyoti won the first place in the 57kg while Saneh came on top in the 73kg.

—IANS

nns/qma/vd

