Haryana clean sweep junior national wrestling titles

ADVERTISEMENT

Bellary (Karnataka), March 23 (IANS) Haryana clean swept the team championship titles in both junior and sub-junior sections of the Junior Women and Sub-Junior Girls National Wrestling Championships here on Tuesday.

In the junior category, Uttar Pradesh finished second behind Haryana and Maharashtra were third, the Wrestling Federation India (WFI) said in a statement. In the sub-junior section, New Delhi came second and Maharashtra third.

The gold medal winners in the sub-junior (cadet) girls category were: Kajal (40 kg), Tannu (43 kg), Komal (46 kg), Aarti (49 kg), Antim (53 kg), Jyoti (57 kg), Nikita (61 kg), Kiran (65 kg), Harshita (69 kg) and Saneh (73 kg).

ADVERTISEMENT

In the junior category, the gold winners were: Sweety (50 kg), Pinki (53 kg), Usha (55 kg), Manisha (57 kg), Sanju (59 kg), Priyanka (62 kg), Bhateri (65 kg), Arju (68 kg), Reetika (72 kg) and Pooja (76 kg).

Over 500 wrestlers from 26 units competed in the top age-group tournament. The athletes showcased their skills on three mats inside the state-of-the-art Combat Spot Centre at IIS. The competition saw action in 20 weight categories over three days.

JSW Sports, the sport arm of the JSW Group, in collaboration with the WFI, organised the championships at its flagship Inspire Institute of Sport.

ADVERTISEMENT

The results (all finals):

Team Championships:

Juniors: 1st- Haryana; 2nd – Uttar Pradesh; 3rd- Maharashtra

ADVERTISEMENT

Sub-Juniors: 1st – Haryana; 2nd – New Delhi; 3rd- Maharashtra

Sub-Junior (Cadet) Girls: 40 kg: 1. Kajal (Har-B), 2. Saloni (Har-A), 3. Rashi (MP); 43 kg: 1. Tannu (Har), 2. Shruti (Del), 3. Shruti (Mah); 46 kg: 1. Komal (Har), 2. Madhuri (MP), 3. Neha (Mah); 49 kg: 1. Aarti (Har), 2. Manjeet (Pun), 3. Kalyani (Mah); 53 kg: 1. Antim (Har), 2. Aarti (Har), 3. Maya (Raj); 57 kg: 1. Jyoti (Har), 2. Shiksha (Del), 3. Hasaben (MP); 61 kg: 1. Nikita (Del), 2. Pallavi (Mah), 3. Purnima (Tel); 65 kg: 1. Kiran (Har), 2. Situ (Har), 3. Siddhi (Mah); 69 kg: 1. Harshita (Har-A), 2. Bhumi (Har-B), 3. Tannu (Del); 73 kg: 1. Saneh (Har), 2. Riya (Del), 3. Himanshi (MP)

Junior Women: 50 kg: 1. Sweety (Har), 2. Simran (Del), 3. Nisha (UP); 53 kg: 1. Pinki (Har), 2. Sapna (Pun), 3. Sadhani (UP); 55 kg: 1. Usha (Har), 2. Sito (Har), 3. Vishranti (Mah); 57 kg: 1. Manisha (Har), 2. Veerpal (Pun), 3. Asna (Ktk); 59 kg: 1. Sanju (Har-A), 2. Kusum (Har-B), 3. Bishanoriya (Mnp); 62 kg: 1. Priyanka (Har), 2. Shrusti (Mah), 3. Sonika (Har); 65 kg: 1. Bhateri (Har), 2. Gauri (Mah), 3. Rekha (MP); 68 kg: 1. Arju (Har), 2. Dinesh (Del), 3. Nisha (Chd); 72 kg: 1. Reetika (Har), 2. Bipasha (Del), 3. Manju (Har); 76 kg: 1. Pooja (Har), 2. Rakhi (Har), 3. Himanshi (MP)

–IANS

qma/