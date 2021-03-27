Haryana win sub-junior cadet freestyle wrestling title

ADVERTISEMENT

Chandigarh, March 26 (IANS) Haryana with six gold medals topped the medal tally and walked away with the overall trophy in the sub-junior cadet freestyle event of the National Wrestling Championship here on Friday.

Haryana collected 215 points to dominate the competition. Delhi were a distant second with 145 points while Services Sports Control Board (SSCB) were third with 139 points.

Wrestlers from Haryana stamped their authority in the junior Greco Roman event as well, winning both gold medals on offer on Friday. Vikas was winner in the 55kg while Anil won the 63kg title.

Results: sub-junior (cadet):

45 kg: Manish (Haryana), Sagar (Punjab), Smile (Pun), Lakshy (Delhi)

48 kg: Ronit Sharma (Har), Monu (Chandigarh), Rahul (Har), Shubham (Del)

51 kg: Harsh (Del), Vishwajit Mor (SSCB), Anjit Kumar (Jharkand), Manish (Del)

55 kg: Rupin (Har) Anil Mor (SSCB), Yashvir Malik (Chd), Deepak (Har)

60 kg: Ankit. (Har), Ravi Kumar (Har), Anuj (Del), Sumit (Chd)

65 kg: Ankit Gulia (SSCB), Y. Victor Singh (Manipur), Rahul (Har), Ronak (Del)

71 kg: Himanshu (Har), Rohit (Del), Om Prakash (Bihar), Anish (Del)

80 kg: Ankit (SSCB), Amit (Jharkhand), Aurangzeb Khan (Madhya Pradesh)

Chirag Dalal (Har)

92 kg: Sahil (Har), Vishal (Del), Navneet (Har) Arshdeep (Pun)

110 kg: Ankush (Har), Nitin (Har), Pradeep (Pun), Himanshu (SSCB)

Junior Greco Roman:

55 kg: Vikas (Har), Arshad (Uttar Pradesh), Anup (Andra Pradesh), Lalit (Har)

63 kg: Anil (Har), Rampravesh (UP), Sandeep (Har), Ansh (Pun)

—IANS

nns/qma