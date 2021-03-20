ADVERTISEMENT
World Sports

Haryana wrestlers dominate opening day, win 6 gold (Ld)

By Glamsham Bureau
ADVERTISEMENT

Bellary (Karnataka), March 19 (IANS) Haryana wrestlers dominated the opening day of the Sub-Junior (Cadet) Girls and Junior Women National Wrestling Championships, winning six out of seven gold medals decided here on Friday.

Over 500 wrestlers from 26 units are competing in the top age-group tournament of the country on three mats at the Combat Sport Centre at IIS.

Wrestlers are competing in 20 weight categories in the three-day competition. Among the wrestlers headlining the event are cadet world champion Komal, Youth Olympic silver medallist Simran from Delhi, and former cadet World Championship medallist Sonika Hooda of Haryana.

ADVERTISEMENT

Friday’s results:

Junior women:

50 kg: Gold: Sweety (Haryana); Silver: Simran (Delhi); Bronze: Nisha Tomar (Uttar Pradesh) and Hanny Kumari (Haryana)

ADVERTISEMENT

59 kg: Gold: Sanju Devi (Haryana); Silver- Kusum (Haryana); Bronze- N. Bishnoriya (Manipur) and Archna Chaudhary (Uttar Pradesh)

76 kg: Gold- Pooja (Haryana); Silver- Rakhi (Haryana); Bronze- Himanshi (Punjab) and Sanjana (Maharashtra)

Sub-Junior (cadet) girls:

ADVERTISEMENT

40 kg: Gold- Kajal (Haryana); Silver- Saloni (Haryana); Bronze- Rashi Yadav (Madhya Pradesh) and Chanchla Kumari (Jharkhand)

49 kg: Gold- Aarti (Haryana); Silver- Manjeet Kaur (Punjab); Bronze- Kalyani (Maharashtra) and Tanvi (Maharashtra)

53 kg: Gold- Antim (Haryana); Silver- Aarti Saroha (Haryana); Bronze- Maya Mali (Rajasthan) and Dhanshree (Maharashtra)

61 kg: Gold- Nitika (Delhi); Silver- Pallavi (Maharashtra); Bronze- Purnima (Telengana) and Varsha (Haryana)

–IANS

qma/sdr/

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleShooting World Cup: Panwar, Babuta, Anjum in 10m air-rifle final (Lead)
Next articleWelterweight pro boxing: Goyat knocks out Sandeep
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

IOA complains of no information on vaccination from Govt

Glamsham Bureau - 0
By Navneet SinghPanaji (Goa), March 19 (IANS) With just four months to go for the Tokyo Olympic Games, the Indian Olympic Association (IOA)...
Read more
Sports

Jr and cadet girls' wrestling nationals starts in Bellary

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Bellary, March 19 (IANS) The junior women's and cadet girls' National Wrestling Championships started on Friday at the Inspire Institute of Sport...
Read more
Sports

Ritika Phogat, Geeta & Babita Phogat’s cousin allegedly kills self

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Ritika Phogat, Geeta & Babita Phogat's cousin, allegedly killed herself after finishing second in the 53kg category of the state sub-junior competition
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Welterweight pro boxing: Goyat knocks out Sandeep

Haryana wrestlers dominate opening day, win 6 gold (Ld)

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
Bellary (Karnataka), March 19 (IANS) Haryana wrestlers dominated the opening day of the Sub-Junior (Cadet) Girls and Junior Women National Wrestling Championships, winning six...

Shooting World Cup: Panwar, Babuta, Anjum in 10m air-rifle final (Lead)

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
New Delhi, March 19 (IANS) India's world No 1 Divyansh Singh Panwar and Arjun Babuta on Friday entered the eight-man final of the men's...

Super middleweight pro bout: Vijender's winning streak ends

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
By Navneet SinghPanaji, March 19 (IANS) The makeshift boxing arena on the rooftop deck of the Majestic Pride Casino turned out to be unlucky...

Kailash Kher: Mumbai will remain my 'mashuka' for life

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
Mumbai, March 19 (IANS) Singer Kailash Kher has professed his love for Mumbai, recalling how his talent was recognised in the city."Since childhood...

Smaran Sahu on playing cop: Felt the uniform's power

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
Mumbai, March 19 (IANS) "Masaba Masaba" actor Smaran Sahu, who plays a police officer in the new psycho-thriller "Bekaaboo 2", says he felt...
ADVERTISEMENT

GLAMSHAM.COM is an online destination for General Entertainment & Lifestyle, Sports & Technology content. Stay tuned for updated News, Reviews and other updates