Have contributed $50,000 to PM CARES Fund: Cummins

Adv.

New Delhi, April 26 (IANS) Australia and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) fast bowler Pat Cummins said that he is contributing $50,000 to the Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM CARES Fund) “specifically to purchase oxygen supplies for India’s hospitals”.

The news comes in the wake of reports of Australian players considering pulling out of the Indian Premier League (IPL) and returning home due to the alarming increase in Covid-19 cases in India.

Cummins, however, said in a statement he posted on Twitter that he has been told that the Indian government “is of the view that playing the IPL while the population is in lockdown provides few hours of joy and respite each day at an otherwise difficult time for the country”.

Adv.

“As players, we are privileged to have a platform that allows us to reach millions of people that we can use for good. With that in mind, I have made a contribution to the “PM Cares Fund”, specifically to purchase oxygen supplies for India’s hospitals,” said Cummins.

“I encourage my fellow IPL players — and anyone else around the world who has been touched by India’s passion and generosity — to contribute. I will kick off with $50,000,” he further said.

The Sydney Morning Herald (SMH) on Monday reported that many Australian players are ‘nervous about securing safe passage back home after the [Scott] Morrison government (Australian government) reduced the number of incoming passengers allowed from India’.

Adv.

–IANS

rkm/kh