Have ensured all players, staff reach home safely: RCB

New Delhi, May 6 (IANS) Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) has said it has ensured that “every member of the team reaches home safely” following the postponement of the 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL).

RCB said that all domestic players, staff and management have been transported to “specific pre-identified hubs and then connected to their respective cities” from Ahmedabad, where the team was stationed when the tournament was indefinitely postponed this week.

“The Australian (players & staff) will complete a mandatory quarantine period in a hotel arranged by RCB in the Maldives and, will continue to be in touch with Cricket Australia on SOPs (standard operating procedures),” said the franchise.

“The New Zealand Players & Staff are on a special charter to Auckland and will be in touch with New Zealand Cricket on SOPs. The South African players & Staff are travelling to Johannesburg via Mumbai & Doha and will be in touch with Cricket South Africa on SOPs,” RCB further said.

The franchise said that it has put in place stringent SOPs for those who are transiting from central hubs to their respective cities.

“We will be in constant touch with them till they reach home and continue to offer support to our personnel whenever necessary,” said RCB.

The 2021 IPL was postponed earlier this week after multiple cases of Covid-19 came up within its bio-bubbles in Ahmedabad and New Delhi.

–IANS

rkm/pgh