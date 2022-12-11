Have to believe in ourselves, learn from our mistakes, says Windies captain Braithwaite after series defeat

Adelaide, Dec 11 (IANS) West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaite said his team has a lot to work on their batting and should learn from the Australian batters after losing the second Test by 419 runs at the Adelaide Oval here on Sunday.

Australia bowled out West Indies for 77 runs in just 40.5 overs with pacers Michell Starc (3-29), Michael Neser (3-22) and Scott Boland (3-16) sharing the spoils.

The West Indies’ abject capitulation in the second innings came after they had managed 214 in their first innings in response to Australia’s 511/7 declared. Australia had declared their second innings at 199/6, setting West Indies a target of 497 to win the match and sweep the two-match series 2-0.

Braithwaite said it was a disappointing second game for his team, who “showed some fight in the first”.

“We lost a few guys to injury but did not play well. A good Test year but we have a lot to work on. As I said, we showed some fight and it proved we could spend time at the crease,” said Braithwaite after the match.

He said his batters need to learn from the Australian batters how to leave balls. He also praised opener Tagenarine Chanderpaul, who scored 47 in the first innings.

“We need to learn from their batters about leaving and how their bowlers bowled to their fields. Impressed but not surprised about Chanderpaul. I see him playing long at the top for sure,” said Braithwaite.

He said he has full confidence in his young side despite two crushing Test defeats to Australia.

“Bad days happen and bad games, and obviously this was a bad gam’ for us, but it’s not the end of the world,” he said after the match. “We’ve got a lot of Tests to play next year and we have to look ahead.

“I think as a group we have the talent, we have the ability. We just have to believe in ourselves and go forward and get better as a Test team.”

Braithwaite also said for many players in his side it was the first experience of playing in Australia.

“A lot of the guys it’s their first time to Australia and I think the experience will help, both as batsmen and as bowlers,” he said.

“Seeing how Australia play, how their batsmen started their innings. We can learn from that. And then their bowlers, they can bowl through the whole day and you see the areas that they bowl. It’s stuff that they are going to learn from.”

Despite their poor record in Australia, where they have failed to win a Test in 25 years, the West Indies enjoyed a decent year, winning both Test series at home — against England and Bangladesh.

–IANS

bsk