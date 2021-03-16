ADVERTISEMENT
Hazard out of Real's Champions League clash vs Atalanta

By Glamsham Bureau
Madrid, March 15 (IANS) Eden Hazard’s injury nightmare at Real Madrid continued after the club confirmed that he suffered yet another muscle injury that will keep him out of the round of 16 match against Atalanta in the Champions League on Tuesday night.

The Belgian attacking midfielder, who returned to action after a gap of five weeks on Saturday as a second-half substitute against Elche, wasn’t among the players who trained on Monday, Xinhua reports.

Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane confirmed Hazard’s absence in his pre-game press conference, saying, “he is not going to be with us in this game, but I am optimistic, and I hope it is not going to be for too long.”

The club later released a statement, stating, “following tests carried out today on our player, Eden Hazard, by the Real Madrid Medical Services, he has been diagnosed with a muscle injury in the right psoas. His recovery will continue to be assessed”.

This is the 11th injury Hazard has suffered since joining Real Madrid from Chelsea in the summer of 2019. The injuries have sidelined him for over 300 days in less than two seasons at the club.

Madrid lead the tie against Atalanta 1-0 after the first leg.

–IANS

kh/kr

