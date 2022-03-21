- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

'He was too solid for me', Lakshya Sen on Viktor Axelsen

By Glamsham Bureau
- Advertisement -

By ASHIS RAY

Birmingham, March 21 (IANS) Speaking to media, after the men’s singles final of the Yonex All-England Badminton Championship, runner-up Lakshya Sen of India said about his opponent and winner Viktor Axelsen: “He was too solid for me on the defence as well as attack. He really played a good game.”

- Advertisement -

Answering a question, Sen admitted: “In the beginning of the first game I gave him a lot of errors. That cost me the first game.”

Sen, just 20, didn’t think he was nervous. He remarked: “There was a lot of pressure before the match. But once I entered the arena, it was just another match.”

- Advertisement -

Questioned about his future, the rising India exponent stated: “I feel I have been playing good badminton. It gives me a lot of confidence as well.”

–IANS

- Advertisement -

ashisray/shs

- Advertisement -
Previous articleISL 2021-22: Kattimani's heroics help Hyderabad clinch maiden title
CELEBRITY GALLERY

Ananya Panday

Nora Fatehi

Himanshi Khurana

Tejasswi Prakash Wayangankar

- Advertisment -

Related Posts

- Advertisement -

OTT REVIEWS

TECHNOLOGY

SOCIAL COUNTER

1,058,245FansLike
50,306FollowersFollow
6,857FollowersFollow
59,572FollowersFollow

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US