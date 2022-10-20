Healy confirmed as Australian Women's Team vice-captain; Dan Marsh, Prestwige named assistant coaches

Melbourne, Oct 20 (IANS) Alyssa Healy will be vice-captain of the Australian Women’s Team in place of the retired Rachael Haynes, the Cricket Australia has confirmed.

Healy, 32, was endorsed by the Cricket Australia board following the retirement of Rachael Haynes last month. Dan Marsh and Scott Prestwidge have been confirmed as assistant coaches.

A veteran of the Australia side having played 232 matches for her country — second only to all-rounder Ellyse Perry — Healy has previously served as vice-captain in a temporary capacity, most recently during Australia’s multi-format series against India in 2021.

Healy, who is the niece of former Australia men’s team wicketkeeper Ian Healy, has captained the NSW Breakers in the Women’s National Cricket League since 2018 and was Sydney Sixer’ vice-captain in the first seven editions of the Women’s Big Bash League.

Speaking in Healy’s appointment, Shawn Flegler, Head of Performance, Women’s Cricket and National Selector said, “We’re delighted that Alyssa has agreed to take on the role of vice-captain and look forward to the contribution she can make in tandem with Meg.

“Alyssa is an outstanding leader on and off the field and brings a wealth of experience to the role.

“We have great confidence in Alyssa, Meg and Shelley leading the team during an exciting 12-month period that will see the team defend its T20 World Cup title and look to retain the Ashes on English soil.”

Healy said she was honoured to have been appointed as the vice=captain of the Australian women’s team.

“It’s a privilege to have been offered the vice-captaincy of any Australian team, let alone one that’s tasted as much success as this one,” she was quoted as saying in a release by Cricket Australia.

“Rach played a key role in supporting Meg as well as driving the values and culture of the team and while she leaves big shoes to fill, I’m looking forward to helping lead this side alongside Meg and Shell.

“It’s a really exciting time to be involved with this team; we’ve seen personnel changes as well as the emergence of incredible young talent, and with a T20 World Cup and away Ashes just around the corner, I’m looking forward to this next chapter of my career,” she said.

The appointment of Marsh and Prestwidge to the vacant assistant coach roles comes after the departure of Ben Saw’er (New Zealand women’s team) and the promotion of Nitschke to head coach.

A former Tasmanian and South Australia cricketer and current head coach of the Tasmanian Tigers and Hobart Hurricanes WBBL side, Marsh will take responsibility for the spin bowling group.

Following eight seasons as Brisbane Heat’s assistant coach in the WBBL, former Queensland representative and current Queensland Fire assistant coach, Prestwidge will take charge of the fast bowlers.

Speaking on the appointment of Marsh and Prestwidge, Flegler said, “Dan and Scott are’high-quality coaches and we’re thrilled to have them join Shelley and the team. Both have previously spent time with the group, are highly respected and bring complementary skills, knowledge and experience.

“Dan played a pivotal role working with the spinners during the Commonwealth Games and Scott has provided support to the fast bowlers on several occasions, it’s great to have them on board full-time.”

Marsh and Prestwidge will link up with the team after the WBBL|08 season.

Australia will begin their season in December with a five-match T20I tour of India, before hosting Pakistan for three One-Day Internationals and three Twenty20 International in January. The team will then set about defending its T20 World Cup title in South Africa in February.

