Hockey Pro League: Covid-hit India may not send team to Spain, Germany

New Delhi, May 3 (IANS) The Indian men’s hockey team participation in the upcoming FIH Hockey Pro League matches in Spain and Germany is doubtful due to a spike in coronavirus in the country, an official attached with the national team said on Monday.

“Since Germany has restricted travellers from India, as of now, due to a surge in Covid-19 cases in the country, it could be difficult to compete in the Hockey Pro League matches in Hamburg on May 22 and 23,” the official told IANS.

Last month, Great Britain had banned travellers from India due to a spike in Coronavirus cases. It forced the national men’s hockey team to cancel its tour to play FIH Hockey Pro League matches in London on May 8 and 9.

“To further help players polish their competitive skills, Hockey India was looking to send the team to Europe. The national squad was also supposed to compete in Spanish leg of FIH Hockey Pro League matches in Valencia on May 15 and 16. But that too looks doubtful now,” said the official.

Last month, the Indian team competed in the Argentina leg of FIH Hockey Pro League matches. The team played a series of practice matches against the 2016 Olympic champions on their home turf.

The core group of 33 players are currently training at the Sports Authority of India centre in Bengaluru.

–IANS

nns/qma