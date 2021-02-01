ADVERTISEMENT
World Sports

Hockey Pro League returns with Spain facing Belgium

By IANS
ADVERTISEMENT

Valencia (Spain), Feb 1 (IANS) The FIH Hockey Pro League returns this week with a double header between 2016 Rio Olympics silver medallists Belgium and world No.8 Spain. The matches will be held on February 5 and 6 at the Estadio Betero here.

The last matches to be held in the Pro League was between Belgium and Great Britain after which the scheduled tie between Great Britain and Germany on November 14 and 15 was postponed.

Belgium currently sit top of the FIH Hockey Pro League standings with 26 points from 11 games, eight points clear of the Netherlands but having played two games more than the Dutch.

ADVERTISEMENT

They have beaten Spain in 12 of the 17 matches since 2013. However, the last match between the two teams in the 2019 Pro League ended in a 2-2 tie before they won the penalty shootout to win a bonus point.

Spectators won’t be allowed in the stadium, as was the case in the Pro League matches that were held in the latter half of 2020 amid the Covid-19 pandemic. Additionally, the FIH said that both teams have agreed to not having a video umpire for the two matches.

–IANS

ADVERTISEMENT

rkm/qma

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleDravid told me don't bat a lot in the nets: Rahane
Next articleJamshedpur beat Odisha 1-0 to end 5-game winless run
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

Technology

Soon unlock your iPhone via Apple Watch even with a mask on

IANS - 0
New Delhi, Feb 2 (IANS) Soon you will be able to unlock your iPhone with Face ID even when with a Covid-19 mask...
Read more
Sports

Team India begin nets session ahead of England Tests

IANS - 0
Chennai, Feb 2 (IANS) The Indian cricket team on Tuesday began their nets session at the MA Chidambaram Stadium ahead of the...
Read more
News

With 100% occupancy, halls now await big releases for big bucks

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Cinema halls / theatres have received the green signal to operate with 100% occupancy; a positive news for the theatre owners, but not so for the box office just yet.
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Flamengo beat Sport to keep pressure on leaders

IANS - 0
Rio de Janeiro, Feb 2 (IANS) Defending champions Flamengo kept pressure on leaders Internacional with a 3-0 victory at Sport Recife in Brazil's...

Merv Hughes inducted to Australian Cricket Hall of Fame

FIVB launches Volleyball World as commercial entity

BBL: Klinger leaves Melbourne Renedages to take up NSW role

England batsman Steve Davies extends stay at Somerset until 2022

China releases 21-name roster ahead of FIBA Asia Cup qualifiers

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021