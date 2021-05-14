Holder among 8 Barbados Tridents retentions for 2021 CPL

Adv.

Kingston, May 13 (IANS) The Barbados Tridents said on Thursday that captain Jason Holder, along with his fellow Barbadians Shai Hope, Kyle Mayers, Raymon Reifer, Justin Greaves, Nyeem Young and Joshua Bishop have, been retained for the 2021 Caribbean Premier League (CPL).

In addition to the local playing contingent the Tridents have retained opening batsman Johnson Charles and leg spinner Hayden Walsh Jr, who was player of the tournament when the Tridents claimed the CPL title in 2019.

CPL gets underway on August 28 in St Kitts & Nevis.

Tridents have eight spots left to fill in their squad and the remaining players will be announced in the coming weeks.

Barbados Tridents retentions: Jason Holder, Shai Hope, Kyle Mayers, Raymon Reifer, Justin Greaves, Nyeem Young, Joshua Bishop, Johnson Charles, Hayden Walsh Jr.

–IANS

rkm/qma

Nadal, Djokovic enter quarters of Italian Open

Rome, May 13 (IANS) Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic reached quarter-finals of the Italian Open in contrasting style here on Thursday.

While Nadal struggled to win 3-6, 6-4, 7-6(3) in a three-and-a-half hour epic against 13th seed Denis Shapovalov, Djokovic cruised past Alejandro Davidovich Fokina 6-2, 6-1.

Nadal, the nine-time champion, trailed 0-4 in the opening set, 0-3 in the second and saved two match points late in the third set as Shapovalov took control in their third-round clash. But Nadal grabbed the high-pressure moments and steadily raised his level to secure the victory for a spot in the last eight.

This is Nadal’s 16th quarter-final appearance in the tournament.

Serb world No. 1 Djokovic, on the other hand, entered quarter-finals for the 15th time in his 15th appearance in the tournament.

Djokovic, a five-time champion, broke serve in five of his seven return games to stretch his perfect record of quarter-final showings in the Italian capital.

Also entering the quarter-finals is Greece’s Stefanos Tsitsipas who beat Italian No. 1 Matteo Berrettini 7-6(3), 6-2.

The fifth seed won seven of his eight net points and capitalised on Berrettini’s low first-serve percentage in second set (32%) to win in one hour and 36 minutes.

Federico Delbonis defeated Felix Auger Aliassime 6-1, 7-6 while American Reilly Opelka beat Aslan Karatsev of Russia 7-6, 6-4. There are three more men’s pre-quarterfinals yet to finish.

–IANS

kh/qma

Shooter Apurvi will gradually increase intensity after Covid: Coach

New Delhi, May 13 (IANS) Olympic Games-bound rifle shooter Apurvi Chendela will gradually increase intensity at the Indian national camp in Zagreb, Croatia, as she is yet to recover fully from a bout of Covid-19, said her coach Rakesh Manpat on Thursday.

Apurvi, who qualified in women’s 10 metres air rifle event, is part of the Indian team that is undergoing a two-month long camp that started on Wednesday.

“She fell ill in the last week of last month. Since her Covid-19 test came negative she boarded a charter flight to Croatia with the national team on Tuesday. But we plan to gradually move to hard training,” Manpat told IANS.

“This week will be easy as we all are undergoing a seven-day quarantine in Zagreb. The next week we will go to ranges for training. But we don’t have plans to push hard,” he said.

After Apurvi, 28, tested positive for virus she was home quarantined in Jaipur for 15 days.

Apurvi is recovering well and she should be resuming normal training by the end of this month, said Manpat.

“She did mild training on Thursday in her room. The training session was for about 40 minutes. I’m taking feedback each day on how she feels. It will help us to move forward. Good health is important to shoot high scores,” he said.

Bengaluru-based Manpat, too, had tested positive for Coronavirus in the second week of April. “All is good now. I’m fit and looking forward to good training sessions,” he said.

The national team will also compete in the European Shooting Championships, starting on May 21 in Osijek, and the Zagreb World Cup in June.

–IANS

nns/qma

Looking to take India team ahead: New women’s coach Powar (Lead)

New Delhi, May 13 (IANS) Former India cricketer Ramesh Powar, who was appointed Indian women’s head coach on Thursday, said that he would try and take the team forward.

Powar, in his second stint as national women’s coach, replaces another former India cricketer, WV Raman.

“Looking forward to take India women’s cricket ahead. Thanks a lot CAC & bcci for this opportunity,” tweeted Powar soon after being appointed coach.

In response, the outgoing coach Raman wished him luck. “All the best @imrameshpowar with the @BCCIWomen in this spell. Look forward to seeing the girls soar under your guidance,” Raman tweeted.

Earlier on Thursday, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) picked Powar to replace Raman.

“The three-member Cricket Advisory Committee comprising Sulakshana Naik, Madan Lal and Rudra Pratap Singh [junior] interviewed the applicants and unanimously agreed on Powar’s candidature,” said a BCCI statement.

Powar, a former off-spinner, will be in charge of the senior women’s team.

The BCCI received over 35 applications for the post.

Powar played two Test matches and 31 ODIs for India.

After his playing career, Powar took up cricket coaching and is an ECB level 2 certified coach, and has also attended BCCI-National Cricket Academy (NCA) level 2 coaching course.

–IANS

kh/qma

Work in progress: Iyer on his post-injury recovery

New Delhi, May 13 (IANS) Indian limited overs batsman Shreyas Iyer said on Thursday that he was well on his way to regaining full fitness after undergoing surgery for a shoulder injury.

“Work in progress, watch this space,” said Iyer along with a video of him working out and doing physiotherapy.

Iyer had dislocated his left shoulder while fielding during India’s first ODI against England in March.

The injury led to him being ruled out for the entirety of the 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL) and Rishabh Pant replaced him as captain of the Delhi Capitals. The IPL was postponed due to the emergence of Covid-19 cases within the tournament’s bio-bubble.

It remains to be seen whether Iyer regains full fitness for India’s tour of Sri Lanka, scheduled to start on July 13.

–IANS

rkm/qma