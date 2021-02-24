ADVERTISEMENT
Holloway breaks world indoor 60m hurdles record in Madrid

By Glamsham Bureau
Madrid, Feb 24 (IANS) World champion Grant Holloway eclipsed the long-standing world indoor 60m hurdles record at the Villa de Madrid meeting on Wednesday, clocking 7.29 seconds to secure his overall victory in the World Athletics Indoor Tour.

The US sprint hurdler’s performance took 0.01 off the previous mark, set by Colin Jackson back in 1994.

Holloway had hinted at something special in the heats when he sped to a 7.32 clocking, smashing the meeting record and equalling his own world-leading mark and North American record.

He was even quicker in the final, though, and won the race by 0.22 with world indoor champion Andrew Pozzi finishing second in 7.51.

This evening in Madrid, Holloway produced his ninth and 10th wins of 2021, and he now extends his winning streak in indoor sprint hurdles races to 54 races. His last loss in an indoor sprint hurdles race came in 2014 when he was aged 16.

