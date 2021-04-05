Hops FC surprise Punjab Heroes in Delhi women's football

ADVERTISEMENT

New Delhi, April 4 (IANS) Hops FC surprised Punjab Heroes FC 3-0 in a Football Delhi Women’s League match played at the Dr Ambedkar Stadium here on Sunday.

Jyoti, Santosh and Karuna were the goal-scorers for the winners.

In another match, Jaguar FC and Growing Stars SC played out a goalless draw.

ADVERTISEMENT

But Royal Rangers FC scored a 10-0 win over Girls United FC to stay in the race for the quarter-finals.

Pranci Kumar and Khushi scored four and three goals respectively for the Royal Rangers team. Kanchan Rawat netted two goals while Divya Khand added one goal to the team’s total.

Monday’s fixtures, the last qualifying stage matches, will decide the quarter-finals line-up. More than 20 teams are participating in the league.

ADVERTISEMENT

–IANS

nns/kh/rt