Hours before ODI vs Bangladesh, two SL cricketers test Covid-positive

Dhaka, May 23 (IANS) Hours before the start of the Sri Lankan cricket team’s One-day International (ODI) against Bangladesh in Dhaka, three members of the contingent tested positive for Covid-19, putting a question mark on the three-match series.

Two players and a coach of the touring party have tested positive for the virus before the ODI series, which is a part of the World Cup Super League, reports espncricinfo.com.

Earlier on May 10, two Sri Lankan cricketers — all-rounders Dhananjaya Lakshan and Ishan Jayaratne — who were a part of the provisional 28-member squad for the England tour next month, had tested positive and were quarantined for 14 days.

The duo was, however, not part of the 18-member squad that left for Dhaka on May 16.

The positive reports had come after Sri Lankan newspapers had reported earlier this month that all Sri Lankan cricketers had been given their first dose of vaccine.

Following the Bangladesh tour, the Sri Lankan team will leave for England, where they will play three T20Is and as many ODIs.

–IANS

akm/rs