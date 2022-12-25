scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Hubert Hurkacz beats Norris, wins Hong Kong International Tennis Challenge

By Glamsham Bureau

Hong Kong, Dec 25 (IANS) Hubert Hurkacz of Poland used just 65 minutes to beat Cameron Norrie of Britain in straight sets and won the 2022 Hong Kong International Tennis Challenge here on Sunday.

World No. 10 Hurkacz overcame a tough test against China’s Wu Yibing in the semifinals on Saturday, setting up a clash against Norrie who outclassed Taylor Fritz of the United States to advance.

In the fully-packed Victoria Park Tennis Stadium, Hurkacz beat Norrie 6-4, 6-4 to clinch the title.

Earlier on Sunday, world No. 9 Fritz saw off Wu 2-1 to finish third.

An exhibition event staged in the Victoria Park Tennis Stadium from December 23-25, the Hong Kong International Tennis Challenge featured three top-20 players alongside Chinese rising stars competing in a singles knock-out format.

Hong Kong International Tennis Challenge is a one-of-a-kind exhibition tennis event, Owned by the Hong Kong Tennis Association, the tournament is supported by the Hong Kong Government and title sponsor Bank of Communications (Hong Kong) Limited.

–IANS

bsk

Previous article
Mohanlal in filmmaker Lijo Jose Pellissery’s ‘Malaikottai Valiban’
Next article
IND vs BAN, 2nd Test: 'The scientist did it', says Sehwag as former India stars praise Ashwin for his batting
CELEBRITY GALLERY

Malavika Mohanan

Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu

Nora Fatehi

Pragya Jaiswal

- Advertisment -

Related Posts

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US