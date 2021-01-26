ADVERTISEMENT
World Sports

Hungary & Netherlands qualify for Olympics in women's water polo

By IANS
ADVERTISEMENT

Rome, Jan 26 (IANS) Hungary and the Netherlands have secured qualification for the upcoming Tokyo Olympics at the recently concluded FINA Women’s Water Polo Olympic Games Qualification Tournament.

Both the teams won the Olympic berths by entering the finals after winning the semifinal matches against host Italy and Greece during the tournament held from January 19-24, FINA stated in a media release.

In the finals, Hungary snatched the win over the Netherlands 13-11 by dominating the first and third quarters (4-3, 2-2, 5-3, 2-3) while in the bronze medal match, Greece crushed Italy 10-4 with a strong start in the first quarter (4-1, 0-1, 4-1, 2-1).

ADVERTISEMENT

For the fifth spot, France imposed itself against Kazakhstan for a final score of 12-10 (3-1, 3-3, 3-4, 3-2), and Israel defeated Slovakia 13-10 (2-1, 1-4, 5-3, 5-2) for places 7-8.

Hungary and the Netherlands now join the eight other teams, including the US, Canada, China, Australia, South Africa, Spain, Russia and host Japan, which have already qualified for the Tokyo Games.

The FINA Men’s Water Polo Olympic Games Qualification Tournament will be held in Rotterdam, the Netherlands on February 14-21, 2021.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Tokyo Olympics, which were slated to be held in July-August last year, had to be postponed to summer of 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

–IANS

aak/

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous article1st Test: South Africa opt to bat against Pakistan
Next articleIt was huge honour & privilege to manage Chelsea: Lampard
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

AFC cancels U-16, U-19 championships in 2021 due to Covid-19

IANS - 0
Kuala Lumpur, Jan 26 (IANS) The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) has decided to cancel a number of competitions, including AFC U-16 Championship Bahrain 2020...
Read more
News

Posthumous Padma Vibhushan for SP Balasubramanyam, Padma Bhushan for Chithra

Glamsham Editorial - 0
New Delhi, Jan 25 (IANS) The Government announced the list of Padma Awardees, which are among the some of the highest civilian honour, on...
Read more
Technology

38% Indian women working in tech industry prefer WFH: Survey

IANS - 0
New Delhi, Jan 25 (IANS) Almost 38 per cent Indian women working in a tech or IT industry prefer working at home to working...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

APC chief Rashed appointed UNICEF's 1st national ambassador from UAE

IANS - 0
Dubai, Jan 26 (IANS) Asian Paralympic Committee (APC) president Majid Rashed has been appointed as a United Nations Children's Fund's (UNICEF) first national ambassador...

Jerome Jayaratne appointed Sri Lanka manager for Windies tour

It was huge honour & privilege to manage Chelsea: Lampard

1st Test: South Africa opt to bat against Pakistan

AFC cancels U-16, U-19 championships in 2021 due to Covid-19

Windies need to play spin better, rotate strike: Simmons

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021