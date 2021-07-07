Hurkacz beats Medvedev, sets up QF clash with Federer

Adv.

London, July 7 (IANS) World No. 18, Hubert Hurkacz of Poland, completed a comeback in a rain-interrupted clash against Russia’s world No. 2 Daniil Medvedev to secure a Wimbledon quarterfinals spot with a 2-6, 7-6(2), 3-6, 6-3, 6-3 victory here.

Resuming at 4-3 in the fourth set on Tuesday, after rain stopped play on Monday evening, the Polish 14th seed continued attacking the net and finally defeated Medvedev in three hours and two minutes.

Hurkacz will take on childhood idol, Swiss ace Roger Federer Federer, for a place in the semifinal.

“Playing on this unbelievable court, probably the best in the world, with an amazing crowd is really special,” said Hurkacz, in an on-court interview on Tuesday evening.

“Daniil is an unbelievable player. We battled so hard. So to win is incredible… I knew I needed to get off to a strong start today and I think I did a pretty good job.”

Hurkacz is the fifth Polish man to reach the Wimbledon quarterfinals and will now aim to emulate Jerzy Janowicz, who advanced to the last four in 2013.

The sixth-seeded Federer had beaten the 24-year-old Hurkacz 6-4, 6-4 in their only previous meeting at the 2019 BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells.”Roger, what he does, the titles he has won, is a real inspiration,” said Hurkacz. “I will be hoping to get a little bit of support tomorrow.”

“(I) played really bad,” said Medvedev. “He definitely played really well. I played probably (my) worst two sets since Rome. I will just continue working… Today my best was really low, but I did my best,” added Medvedev.

–IANS

