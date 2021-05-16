Hussey now Covid negative, set to return to Australia on Monday

Adv.

New Delhi, May 16 (IANS) Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batting coach Michael Hussey has been cleared to fly back home in Australia from India after his Covid-19 test came out negative. He is set to reach home on Monday.

The former 45-year-old Australian batsman will take a commercial flight to Australia via Doha, after he returned a negative RT-PCR test result and has showed no symptoms as well.

Hussey is set to reach his country around the same time as the 37 other Aussie players, officials, coaches, and media personnel who in quarantine in a hotel in Maldives.

The contingent in Maldives, which has the likes of Pat Cummins, David Warner, Steven Smith and former player Michael Slater, will first travel to a Sydney hotel for quarantine on a charter flight that will “also stopover in Perth once it reaches Australian airspace”, according to espncricinfo.com

“The public will see our best Australian cricketers as almost superheroes. They’re brilliant athletes, great cricketers but they’re human beings [too],” Todd Greenberg, the ACA chief executive had said on May 5.

“Some of them are fathers and husbands, and they’re under enormous amounts of stress. Some deal with it differently. This will probably be an experience they will never forget. We will help them when they come home. Some will cope with it really well, others will need support and counselling and that’s what we’ll do.”

The Indian cricket board, Cricket Australia, and the Australian Cricketers’ Association (ACA) have facilitated Australians’ journey back home after the Indian Premier League was postponed due to a massive surge in Covid cases in India,

Australia had banned all commercial flights from India due to the pandemic, and that is why the Aussies had to go to Maldives to bide their time there before taking the flight home.

The ACA said that the contingent would get all the necessary support and counselling after what they have gone through following the postponement of the IPL.

–IANS

akm/qma