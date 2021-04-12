Adv.
Hyderabad FC extend top Aussie striker's contract till 2022

By Glamsham Bureau
Hyderabad, April 12 (IANS) Indian Super League (ISL) side Hyderabad FC on Monday extended the contract of their 31-year-old Australian striker Joel Chianese till the end of the 2021-22 season.

Chianese, who made his senior debut for Sydney FC in the 2011 Asian Champions League against top-flight Japanese professional club Kashima Antlers and played his maiden A-League match later that year, will now join his former side Perth Glory on a short-term deal till the end of the current 2020-21 A-League season.

After missing some initial games with an injury, Joel returned with a bang for Manolo Marquez’s men, scoring three times and providing one assist in 12 appearances. A constant threat in attack, Joel has combined well with the Indian and overseas players upfront as Hyderabad FC put on an impressive run in the ISL’s 2020-21 season.

Hyderabad FC’s last game of the season against FC Goa became crucial as they desperately needed a win to qualify for the play-offs. But following a goalless draw, the Telangana-based club narrowly missed the play-offs, finishing fifth on the league table.

A statement on the Hyderabad FC website said: “We wish Joel the very best with Perth Glory in the current A-League season.”

–IANS

akm/kh

