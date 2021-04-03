Hyderabad kept as standby venue for IPL: Report

ADVERTISEMENT

Mumbai, April 3 (IANS) The Indian cricket board (BCCI) has kept Hyderabad as standby venue for the Indian Premier League (IPL) matches in the wake of rising Covid-19 cases in India.

The focus is on Mumbai since Maharashtra is on the verge of lockdown. Although no official statement has been made, there have been indications of a lockdown by the state government.

“Hyderabad has emerged as a back-up venue option, should one or more of the six designated host cities not be able to hold their matches,” a report in ESPNcricinfo stated on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The report added that none of the franchises have been spoken to by the board about a possible change in venue.

The IPL 2021 will be held across six venues. While the first phase of the matches will be held in Chennai and Mumbai, the bandwagon moves to Ahmedabad and Delhi for the second phase. The last phase of the league games will be held in Bengaluru and Kolkata.

The play-offs and the final are scheduled to be held in Ahmedabad towards the end of May.

ADVERTISEMENT

The matches will be played behind closed doors with no public allowed at the venues.

The IPL 2020 was held in the UAE due to the Covid-19 pandemic. However, the board has decided to host it in India this year.

India are also scheduled to host the T20 World Cup later this year.

ADVERTISEMENT

–IANS

kh/