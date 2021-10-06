I can't stand misbehavior from anyone: Akram on not coaching Pakistan

- Advertisement -

Melbourne, Oct 6 (IANS) Former Pakistan cricketer Wasim Akram said that misbehavior is one of the reasons why he has never accepted a coaching assignment with the national side. He also said that he can’t tolerate the online abuse that coaches face due to the failure of the team.

“I can’t stand misbehavior from anyone and I am not stupid I see how people misbehave and insult coaches/seniors on social media if the team is not doing well. I don’t think I have the patience for that,” Akram said during an interview to the CricketPakistan.com.pk YouTube channel. Akram further said people posting on social media reflects what their personality is. “I just think we need to ponder on the fact that whatever we say on social media reflects on what we are.”

The legendary left-arm pacer believes that people need to understand that the coaching staff can just plan, guide and motivate the players, but at the end of the day, the players have to execute the plan on field.

“Sometimes you do well, sometimes you lose. But tell me do we see this sort of extreme reaction or misbehaviour in other countries. Have you seen Ravi Shastri being treated this way on social media? It is pretty scary for me the way people behave on social media.”

Akram pointed out that being with the Karachi Kings franchise as a bowling mentor and president in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) allows him to work with most of the players in the team. “So, it is not as if I am totally cut off from the players. They call me when they want any help or advice and I love contributing to Pakistan Cricket.”

The 55-year-old Akram dismissed fears of burnout regarding young left-arm pacer, Shaheen Shah Afridi. Afridi, on Wednesday, signed a deal with countryside Middlesex till mid-July for the next season.

“I don’t think he will burn out, in fact, he is getting better. He has pace, height and knows how to swing the ball both ways with the new ball and he has now improved on his bowling sense, length and has got situational awareness. He is a great talent and he will take a lot of wickets for Pakistan.”

“As far as rest is concerned, I think just ask him whether he wants to rest but we should not try to copy other countries because our cricket culture and mindset is different. He is not playing too much county or other cricket he only plays for Pakistan so I think the more he plays he will only get better with time,” signed off Akram.

–IANS

nr/cs