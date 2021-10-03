I can't wait to get back onto the field: Jess Jonassen

- Advertisement -

Brisbane, Oct 3 (IANS) Australia all-rounder Jess Jonassen said that she can’t wait to get back on the field. She also feels that she is getting much closer to game time after starting to bowl this week. Jess was ruled out of the ongoing multi-format series against India due to a stress reaction in her lower leg. Apart from missing the three ODIs and as many T20Is, she also missed out on a rare chance to play the pink-ball Test match.

“It’s one of those funny rehabs; it’s slow and a little frustrating at times but I’m following everything to a tee and doing what I’m told. I’m back bowling a bit this week, which is pleasing for me. I’m feeling much closer to game time and I can’t wait to get back onto the field,” Jess was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au on Sunday.

Jess is now targeting the first match of her club Brisbane Heat ahead of the upcoming season of the Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL). She hopes to captain her team in their first match of the tournament against Perth Scorchers at Blundstone Arena on October 17.

“I need things to continue going as they are, but the whole way along the message from the support staff has been that I’ll be ready when I’m ready. We’re not pushing for a specific game but making sure my physical and mental well-being is the priority. And when that first game (back) does come around, I’ll know my body is in as good a shape as it can be.”

The 28-year-old, who bowls left-arm spin, is currently in Brisbane on standby along with her club team-mates to leave for Tasmania if the COVID-19 situation worsens in Queensland. “There’s so much uncertainty around when we’re leaving and the girls have already shown immense adaptability with that. It’s the quickest I’ve ever packed (and) the bags are still well and truly packed. Now it’s a matter now of getting that phone call to see how quickly I can get to the airport as well.”

The first 20 matches of the WBBL will be held in Tasmania due to border closures in states like Victoria and New South Wales.

–IANS

nr/akm