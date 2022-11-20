I-League 2022-23: RoundGlass Punjab overcome Mohammedan Sporting for second consecutive win

Panchkula, Nov 20 (IANS) RoundGlass Punjab FC (RGPFC) overcame Kolkata giants Mohammedan Sporting 1-0, courtesy a Luka Majcen strike, to register their second consecutive win in as many matches in the 16th Hero I-League here on Sunday.

Playing at home at the Tau Devi Lal stadium, RGPFC struck as early as the third minute of the game to inflict a second loss on the visitors.

RGPFC gaffer Staikos Vergetis made his intentions clear when he started with a three-man back-line while Mohammedan coach Andrey Chernyshov went in with a regulation 4-4-2 formation. The high-press tactics of RGPFC worked perfectly as even though the visitors enjoyed the lion’s share of possession throughout the game, they found it hard to get enough space or openings to create any gilt-edged chances.

The home-team went ahead just three minutes into the match, when a loose ball fell to Samuel Lalmuanpuia just outside the Mohammedan box. The diminutive midfielder then found Luka Majcen with a wonderful pass inside and the Serbian striker unleashed a right-footer on the turn to beat keeper Zothanmawia.

At the half hour mark, Luka could have made it 2-0 but this time his brilliant volley on the turn with a defender on his shoulder, did beat the keeper, but hit the crossbar and came back into play.

Mohammedan got a chance through Abhishek Halder in the 36th minute, but his volley from inside the RGPFC box from a good team move, flew over keeper Kiran Limbu’s goal.

The second-half was all about substitutions of which the visitors had three from the outset while the hosts made one. Both teams made their full-quota of five by the end but none could bring another goal in the game.

Luka Majcen was adjudged the Hero of the Match. RoundGlass Punjab FC will meet Rajasthan United FC on 23rd November in their next match that will be played at the Tau Devi Lal Stadium, Panchkula.

