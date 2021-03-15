I-League: Aizawl face Arrows after securing safety

ADVERTISEMENT

Kolkata, March 15 (IANS) The Indian Arrows face a tough test when the young turks clash against Aizawl FC in the I-League at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan (KBK) in Kolkata.

The All India Football Federation’s developmental side suffered a 5-0 defeat to Chennai City in their previous match after beating NEROCA 3-0. They would be looking to do a repeat of the latter performance when they face Aizawl, who are safe from relegation.

“I think everyone knows that this is the first season for the majority of the boys in the team. After 12 matches, the boys know where they stand and they have gained a lot of experience. As you know Indian Arrows is a long-term project and is a part of the preparation of AFC U-19 qualifiers,” said assistant coach Mahesh Gawali.

“Aizawl is a very good team and they play some quality football. They keep the ball on the ground. It will be difficult for us because they have won the last two matches. My boys know what their roles and responsibilities are and we are ready,” he added.

With safety from relegation assured, Aizawl FC will aim to continue their winning streak and look to exact revenge as the previous match between the two sides ended in a 1-1 draw courtesy of a last-minute goal by Sajad Hussain of Indian Arrows.

“Every game is important, every point is important for us and just because we are safe doesn’t mean that we are going to take it easy. We have to pick up all possible points in our next two fixtures. We want to end the season with more points than the super six,” said Aizawl head coach Yan Law.

“Indian Arrows are a young and fantastic bunch of boys who are individually very good. They are collectively and tactically sound. It will be a tough game, the last time we played them it was a draw. They have defeated NEROCA and Mohammedan SC as an organised team. I hope we will go out on top and pick up three points,” he said.

–IANS

rkm/kr