I-League: Aizawl FC defeat Indian Arrows 2-0

- Advertisement -

Naihati (West Bengal), March 20 (IANS) Aizawl FC registered a 2-0 win against Indian Arrows in the I-League at the Naihati stadium on Sunday. Aizawl’s Aser Pierrick Dipanda Dicka scored on either side of halftime to give his side a much-needed win.

Sibajit Singh of Indian Arrows got the first chance in the 4th minute, but he wasn’t able to convert the opportunity. The game quickly changed into a back and forth of attacking play as both sides looked for the opening goal.

- Advertisement -

The young guns of Indian Arrows created another early chance. Brijesh Giri delivered an inch-perfect cross from the left-hand side in the 11th minute, but Taison Singh headed it wide.

Aizawl FC slowly grew into the game and started dominating the midfield battle midway through the first half. A chance almost came Aizawl’s way in the 33rd minute as Dipanda Dicka played a gorgeous through ball towards David Zate. The attacking midfielder was over-eager in starting his run and was unfortunately offside.

- Advertisement -

Although Indian Arrows were constantly putting pressure, the first goal came against the run of play in the 42nd minute for Aizawl. Full back Vanlalnghenga played a superb cross-field ball to Dipanda Dicka and the Cameroonian striker made no mistake in putting it past the keeper to break the deadlock. The half ended with Aizawl leading 1-0.

The second half began with Aizawl attacking from the kick-off. Aizawl quickly struck again to double their lead in the 49th minute when Dipanda Dicka got on the end of a beautiful pierced through ball by Samuel Lalmuanpuia and placed the ball calmly in the bottom left corner to take his tally to two goals for the day.

- Advertisement -

Indian Arrows quickly upped the ante to get themselves back into the game. They almost scored in the 55th minute as Velanco Rodrigues’ shot from the right floated over the bar.

They even tried to freshen things up with a double substitution. Suhail Ahmad Bhat and Satendra Singh Yadav were sent in for Loitongbam Taison Singh and Velanco Rodrigues in the 57th minute. But the game ended 2-0 in favour of Aizawl, who battled hard against a persistent Indian Arrows side.

–IANS

inj/bsk