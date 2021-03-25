ADVERTISEMENT
I-League: Aizawl look to end season with win

By Glamsham Bureau
Kalyani (West Bengal), March 24 (IANS) Sudeva Delhi FC will look to extend their three-game winning streak when they face Aizawl FC in the last game of their debut campaign in the I-League on Thursday at the Kalyani Municipal Stadium here.

The two teams played out a 1-1 draw when they met back in matchweek seven when Alfred Jaryan’s second-half strike cancelled out Kean Lewis’s goal in the first half. The Yan Law-coached side dominated the possession and even missed a penalty in the second half as faulty finishing let them down.

However, since then, Aizawl have looked a completely different side — scoring 12 goals in six games — as they have gone on to stay on the top of Group B with 21 points after 13 games. A victory against Sudeva would extend their supremacy in the group.

“It is the last game of the season. The preparations are always going well. The boys have been working hard throughout the season. We want to end the season well. Last time we drew against Sudeva, but this time we are going for all three points and want to give the fans something to cheer until the next season,” said head coach Yan Law.

Sudeva have had a memorable debut campaign in the I-League and will like to finish the campaign with a four-game winning streak. The side from Delhi has put up some good performances against strong teams like Kashmir, Aizawl, Punjab and Chennai. They sit second in Group B with 18 points and will be hoping for a win against Aizawl, which would put them equal on points with the People’s Club.

“It has been a fantastic season, both for the team and me. I would like to thank a few people for giving me and many young players from Delhi, North-East, Maharashtra, and other parts of the country the opportunity to play at such a high level of football,” said assistant coach Pushpender Kundu.

“It has been a good experience for me working with a talented coach like Chencho Dorji. Being a Delhite, it has been a huge responsibility for me to coach this club. On Thursday, we will be playing our last game, and we want to finish it with a victory,” he said.

